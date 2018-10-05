FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Musk donation to pay for school water filtration systems

 
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A $480,000 donation from the Musk Foundation will allow schools in Flint, Michigan, to install ultraviolet water filtration systems to drinking fountains.

Flint Community Schools said Friday that the donation from tech billionaire Elon Musk’s foundation comes as the district works to find a long-term solution to the city’s lead-tainted water crisis.

The district says the systems will disinfect lead and bacteria coming from water pipes to the fountains. The systems are expected to be installed all 12 schools and the district’s administration building by the end of January.

Lead leached from old water pipes into homes and buildings after Flint began using water from the Flint River in 2014 without adding corrosion-control chemicals. Flint returned to Detroit’s water system in 2015.

The Associated Press left a message seeking comment from Musk.