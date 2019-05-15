Coach sentenced for attempting sexual contact with a student

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
PLATTSBURG, Mo. (AP) — A former northwest Missouri teacher and wrestling coach who pleaded guilty to 13 misdemeanor counts involving inappropriate contact with girls will serve no more time in jail under a deal with prosecutors.

KQ2.com report s Rodney Thomas was in jail from his arrest in March 2017 until last week. He was sentenced Wednesday to more than a year on all charges but was released with credit for time served. He will have to register as a sex offender.

Thomas, a teacher and coach in the Maysville School District, pleaded guilty in May to one count of attempted sexual contact with a student and 12 counts of assault in the third degree. The victims ranged in age from 13 to 17. Court documents indicate they were either touched or talked to inappropriately by Thomas.

___

Information from: KQTV-TV, http://www.kq2.com