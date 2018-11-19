FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Wanhua to move forward with $1.25B chemical plant

 
CONVENT, La. (AP) — Chinese chemical giant Wanhua has selected a Louisiana location for a $1.25 billion chemical manufacturing complex.

The governor’s office announced that Wanhua Chemical selected Convent in St. James Parish for the complex. The firm said the project will create 170 new direct jobs.

State officials said in a Friday news release that Wanhua will begin construction on the project in 2019, and will put the complex into operation in 2021. The project is expected to create 1,000 construction jobs at peak activity.