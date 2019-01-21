FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Man in custody after bomb threat at Missouri truck stop

 
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The Boone County Sheriff’s Department says a man is in custody after he made a bomb threat at a truck stop in central Missouri.

The sheriff’s department said in a news release that officers were called to the Midway Travel Plaza west of Columbia early Monday after a man refused to leave after he allegedly tried to start a fire.

The release says the man allegedly told a dispatcher that he had a bomb in a backpack and would be waiting for deputies to arrive.

When deputies arrived, the man refused to follow their orders to walk away from the backpack. Deputies shot the man with a beanbag and he was taken to a local hospital.

The Columbia Fire Department Bomb Squad determined the backpack did not contain a bomb.