FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Arkansas replaces Ten Commandments monument at state Capitol

 
Share

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas once again has a Ten Commandments monument on its state Capitol grounds less than one year after a man crashed his car into the original display.

The monument installed Thursday is flanked by four concrete barriers intended to prevent its destruction.

Last June, the original monument was on display outside of the state Capitol for less than 24 hours before it was demolished. The man accused of driving his car into it apologized in 2015 for also destroying a Ten Commandments monument outside Oklahoma’s Capitol.

He was charged with criminal mischief in Arkansas but has been found mentally unfit for trial.

A 2015 law required the state to allow the privately funded monument on state Capitol grounds.