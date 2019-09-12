Driver held in interstate chase in Morton County

HEBRON, N.D. (AP) — A Dickinson man is being held on possible reckless endangerment and drug charges after leading law enforcement officers on an interstate chase in Morton County.

Authorities say speeds exceeded 100 mph as the fleeing driver zigzagged in and out of traffic on Interstate 94 near Hebron Monday. The chase started after a sheriff’s deputy tried to stop the speeding vehicle.

Deputies and Highway Patrol officers eventually stopped the suspect by laying down tire-deflating spike strips. Authorities say they found marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. The 24-year-old driver is being held in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center on $5,000 cash bail. The Bismarck Tribune says a passenger in the car was arrested on Burleigh County warrants.

___

Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com