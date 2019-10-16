Police: Woman’s body found in small lake in Tempe identified

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say they have identified a body found in a small lake in a residential area of Tempe.

Police in Tempe say foul play doesn’t appear to be a factor in the death of 49-year-old Jing-Li Morley.

They say a cause of death will be determined by the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner.

City police and fire crews responded to a possible drowning call Tuesday afternoon and discovered a woman dead in the water.

Authorities say it’s unclear how long the body had been in the lake.