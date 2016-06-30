Beach in Heber Springs reopened after closure due to E. coli

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — A popular swim beach in Heber Springs has reopened after being closed because of high E. coli levels.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Thursday that the beach in Dam Site Park on Greers Ferry Lake was reopened after bacteria levels were found to have returned to safe levels following testing by the Arkansas Department of Health.

State health officials say the recent high bacteria levels could have been caused by goose droppings and visitors are asked to not feed the geese, which are present in larger numbers during this time of year.