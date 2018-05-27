Nebraska duo embarks on pasture-raised chicken farm

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The partnership between Giovanni Sanchez and Katrina Santiago all started because of a book on raising chickens written by Joel Salatin.

Santiago noticed Sanchez carrying the book at a bar in downtown Lincoln and started a conversation with him. Santiago, who was about to graduate from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in animal science, was interested in what Sanchez had to say about farming.

“We both wanted to farm,” Santiago said. “So I jokingly said, ‘Let’s start it now.’”

That small idea became a seed in their minds: Starting a pasture-raised chicken farm was possible, and with their combination of books, knowledge, creativity and carpentry skills, they had formed Pasture 2 Table LLC two months later.

“Raising animals out on the pasture just makes sense to us,” said Sanchez. “Nothing makes us happier than seeing chickens outside in the sun searching for tasty treats in the grass.”

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Santiago picked up the first batch of 50 broiler chickens from the post office in late April, just before Sanchez returned to Lincoln from basic training with the Army National Guard. A few weeks later, once the chicks outgrew their heat lamps and kitty-pool home, they were taken to the farm near North First Street and Alvo Road to acclimate to the temperature and outdoor environment.

The immature birds remain in a wooden brooder until the last few weeks of their lives, when they are put out pasture.

Pasture-raising chickens differ from the large-scale production of chickens in many ways, but the starkest difference is the amount and type of space available to the birds. Large-scale chicken houses are enclosed buildings with various systems for ventilation, and the birds are kept in tighter quarters than in pasture-raised systems. ?

Santiago and Sanchez keep their chickens contained in wooden chicken tractors that are covered in chicken wire. That allows the birds to experience the open air and have room to move while still being protected from predators.

Each morning, the farmers roll the tractors to a fresh patch of grass for the chickens to forage, while pasture from the previous day has been fertilized by the chickens’ excrement.

Their laying hens have a similar setup, but that chicken tractor contains nesting boxes and is covered in tarp to keep the birds dry. And the laying hens are allowed to go outside their enclosure into another space surrounded by an electric fence, where they can forage and experience open skies.

Santiago has been working with animals since high school, but Sanchez is a bit newer to the agricultural setting. His introduction to farming happened while he was procrastinating on studying for an exam at West Point.

He was watching YouTube videos when one came on about pasture-raising chickens.

“I watched hours of videos that night,” Sanchez said.

Knowing he wanted to farm — and that he needed to gather some experience — Sanchez reached out to his freshman-year roommate, who had grown up on a ranch in Stroud, Oklahoma, to arrange an internship at the ranch.

“I failed at everything,” Sanchez said of his time at the ranch. “It was steep learning curve for a city boy, but I eventually got the hang of it.”

The goal for Pasture 2 Table this year is to learn from their mistakes and fine-tune their farm in hopes of expanding the operation in future years. The pair’s website, pasture2table.net, is a fountain of information about pasture-raising chickens, as well as about Sanchez and Santiago. Buyers can also direct order chicken from the farm. And an Instagram account gives daily updates of their activities.

“The reason we started this is because we want to close the gap between farmers and consumers by showing people where food comes from, who is raising it, and how it is being raised,” Sanchez said.

They also want to encourage families to come out to their farm to see how they do things.

“We want to know people directly, develop friendships with families that feel the same way about the environment and their food,” said Sanchez.

Information from: Lincoln Journal Star, http://www.journalstar.com