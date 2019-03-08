FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Teachers say charter school is closing over union efforts

 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Teachers at the only unionized charter school in Washington, D.C., say the charter network is closing the school as retaliation against their unionization efforts.

The Washington Post reports the teachers filed a complaint Wednesday with the National Labor Relations Board about the planned closure of Chavez Prep Middle in Columbia Heights. Cesar Chavez Public Charter Schools in January announced the middle school would close at the end of the school year due to declining enrollment.

The charter network says the school’s closure is due to a projected $5 million budget shortfall next year across its four campuses. It says another middle school will close in 2020 due to low performance and two high schools will be merged.

The labor board has three other open union complaints against the network.

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com