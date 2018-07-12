FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Hedge fund owner gets 6-year prison sentence for $4M fraud

 
Share

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The owner and manager of a New Jersey hedge fund who defrauded two investors out of $4 million is now headed to federal prison.

Nicholas Lattanzio received a six-year sentence Thursday. He also must pay $3.93 million in restitution.

The 62-year-old Montclair man was convicted of wire and securities fraud. Prosecutors say Lattanzio orchestrated a large-scale scheme through which he, his Black Diamond Capital Appreciation Fund and several other related entities collected millions in upfront fees from two corporate investors who were promised future loans or investment opportunities that never materialized.

Prosecutors say Lattanzio used the money to pay himself more than $500,000 in salary and for numerous personal expenses, including the purchase of a $1 million home in Montclair and payment of $500,000 in credit card debt.