FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

MS-13 member who pleaded guilty to racketeering sentenced

 
BOSTON (AP) — A member of the notorious MS-13 gang will spend more than eight years in prison after pleading guilty to racketeering conspiracy charges.

Federal prosecutors say 28-year-old Modesto “Snoopy” Ramirez was also sentenced to three years of supervised release Tuesday and will be subject to deportation to Honduras after completing his sentence.

Ramirez, a member of the Trece Locos Salvatrucha clique of MS-13, pleaded guilty to racketeering charges in May. The evidence included a recording made by a cooperating witness in which Ramirez discussed his intention and willingness to kill a gang rival.

Officials say a total of 49 members have been convicted as part of ongoing prosecutions of members of the clique. Ramirez is one of 40 members who have pleaded guilty, while nine were convicted at trial.