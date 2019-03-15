FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Czech police: ring smuggling migrants from Asia broken up

 
Share

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech police say they have broken up an international ring smuggling migrants from southeast Asia to western Europe.

They say 12 members of the group, nationals of unspecified former Soviet republics, were arrested during raids in the Czech Republic. Other raids in the case were conducted in Slovakia, Poland and Ukraine this week.

Police say the group was organizing transports of migrants who originated in Vietnam, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka mostly to Germany, France and Britain. The migrants had to pay up to $22,000 for the whole trip.

Police said Friday they have documented at least 16 cases of attempts to transport 100 migrants to Europe.

The smugglers face up to 10 years in prison.