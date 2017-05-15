Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Missouri inmate alleges he was raped, and guard didn’t help

 
Share

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — An embattled Kansas City, Missouri, jail has been sued by a man alleging he was raped by another inmate, and a guard did nothing to help.

In fact, the lawsuit filed May 9 alleges that the female guard at the Jackson County Detention Center gave cocaine to the man assaulting Ryan Dumas.

A county spokeswoman on Monday did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

The jail is facing other concerns, too. In April, a federal indictment accused four former corrections officers at the jail of assaulting a shackled inmate. A lawsuit filed in April by two former inmates alleged that sewage often backed up in their cells, but jail staff refused to do anything about it.

Other news
FILE - New York City police officers stand guard outside the Riverdale Jewish Center, Thursday May 21, 2009, in The Bronx borough of New York. Four men snared in an infamous post-9/11 terrorism sting were ordered freed from prison Thursday, July 27, 2023, with a judge finding that they had been "hapless, easily manipulated and penurious petty criminals" caught up in a plot driven by an overzealous FBI and a dodgy informant. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
Judge questions FBI’s role in post-9/11 sting and orders 3 of ‘Newburgh Four’ freed from prison
Northwestern's interim head coach David Braun speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Big Ten’s four new coaches took divergent paths to new-look West Division
Riders participating in RAGBRAI - the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa- arrive in Lake View, Iowa, as they move towards Carroll, Iowa, Monday, July 24, 2023. (Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP)
As cyclists ride across Iowa, they are seeing craft breweries driving small-town tourism

Dumas alleges that he was raped by an HIV-infected inmate in the jail’s medical pod in September. Dumas’ lawsuit said he was lying on the floor, teeth knocked out, and crying when the guard walked in. Rather than help, she allegedly handed a white substance to the attacker. Dumas said he later determined the substance was cocaine.

The lawsuit said that after the guard left Dumas was raped again by the same inmate.

Dumas was serving a 30-day sentence for probation violation for illegally obtaining prescription drugs that he needed for treatment of attention deficit disorder and seizure disorders, his attorney, Jeremy Hollingshead, said.

Guards at the jail “were too busy making money selling drugs to protect vulnerable inmates like Mr. Dumas,” Hollingshead said.

After Dumas reported the rapes, another corrections officer threatened him if he didn’t retract the allegation, the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages of at least $25,000.