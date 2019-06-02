FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
James fires England to a 1-0 win over Denmark
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit by the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Catcher Contreras hit in the head
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Sorenson stepping down as co-host of Medora Musical

 
Share

MEDORA, N.D. (AP) — Former Bismarck Mayor Bill Sorensen is stepping down from co-hosting the Medora Musical.

The Bismarck Tribune reports the 69-year-old Sorenson will be is beginning his last season as co-host of the musical in North Dakota’s badlands.

Sorenson has performed 2,500 music, magic and comedy shows beginning in 1984. He began co-hosting the Medora Musical in 2013.

Sorenson served three terms as Bismarck’s mayor, ending in 2002. He also served two terms in North Dakota’s House of Representatives.

___

Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com