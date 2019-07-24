FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

The Latest: Board apologizes for lunch debt warning letter

 
Share

KINGSTON, Pa. (AP) — The Latest on a Pennsylvania school district’s letter to parents about overdue school lunch bills (all times local):

7:15 p.m.

A Pennsylvania school board is apologizing for the tone of a letter to parents about overdue school lunch bills that warned their children could end up in foster care.

The Wyoming Valley West School Board on Wednesday posted the apology on its website, saying the district didn’t intend to harm or inconvenience families.

Other news
Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during a town hall meeting, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Ankeny, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Tim Scott criticizes Ron DeSantis over Florida’s new slavery curriculum
Australia's Usman Khawaja plays a shot during the second day of the fifth Ashes Test match between England and Australia at The Oval cricket ground in London, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Australia grinds away to cut England’s lead to 168 in the final Ashes test
FILE - Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts as she plays Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in a women's singles semifinal match on day eleven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 13, 2023. A year out from the Paris Olympics, and nearly a year and a half since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, officials governing the many sports on the Olympic program are still split on how to treat Russian athletes. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)
Russian and Belarusian players banned from a women’s tennis tournament in Prague

The board also says the district is accepting a businessman’s offer to pay off the $22,000 debt.

It says the money will be funneled through the district’s nonprofit foundation.

Luzerne County officials say they don’t remove children from homes for any unpaid bills.

___

7 p.m.

The head of a Pennsylvania school district’s nonprofit foundation says it will accept a donation to wipe out student lunch bills that prompted a letter to parents warning their children could end up in foster care.

Michael Plaksin is president of the Wyoming Valley West Educational Foundation. He says the decision was made Wednesday during discussions he had with members of the school board.

Wyoming Valley West School District officials recently wrote parents, trying to collect $22,000 in unpaid lunch bills.

Luzerne County officials say they don’t remove children from homes for any unpaid bills.

The head of a coffee company says his offer to pay off all the bills was rejected by the school board president Monday.

Plaksin says officials now hope to funnel that donation through the nonprofit foundation.