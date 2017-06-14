Nevada will force Uber drivers to prove business licensure

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada is stepping up enforcement of an existing law requiring Uber and Lyft drivers to maintain business licenses.

Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval signed a Democratic bill on Tuesday that will require drivers to prove they have obtained a $200 state business license within six months of joining a transportation network company.

Drivers who enter into contracts before Oct. 1 will have a full year to prove compliance under the new law.

Nevada’s secretary of state administers the licenses.

The bill allows the secretary of state to require drivers to turn over other information the office deems necessary to ensure compliance with the law. Confidential information must be protected.

Senate Bill 554 was among the few nail-biter proposals that passed in the final hour of the 2017 legislative session on June 5.