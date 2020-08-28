U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Los Angeles to file criminal charges against party houses

 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Criminal charges will be filed over recent parties in the Hollywood Hills that were held despite a city ban on large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic, authorities said.

City Attorney Mike Feuer planned to announce a crackdown Friday morning against so-called party houses. A news release said the charges include some stemming from parties hosted by internet influencers Bryce Hall and Blake Gray.

The statement didn’t specify the nature of the charges.

Mayor Eric Garcetti last week authorized the city to shut off water and power to a home reportedly rented by Hall and Gray, internet celebrities with millions of followers on TikTok, after they repeatedly held large and raucous parties in violation of public health orders.

“Despite several warnings, this house has turned into a nightclub in the hills,” LA Mayor Eric Garcetti said on Aug. 19.

With bars closed in town, large house parties can become “superspreaders” of COVID-19, Garcetti said.

The announcement followed an Aug. 3 party at a mansion where hundreds of people gathered without masks or social distancing. The party ended in a shooting that killed a woman and wounded two other people.

Los Angeles County has recorded nearly 237,000 cases of COVID-19 and more than 5,700 deaths, making it the hardest-hit county in the state.