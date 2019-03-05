Gold Star father who criticized Trump to discuss book

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Muslim-American Gold Star father who spoke at the 2016 Democratic National Convention will be one of the authors featured at an upcoming lecture series at the Library of Virginia.

Khizr Khan captured international attention after he offered to lend then-candidate Donald Trump his pocket-sized copy of the U.S. Constitution during his speech at the convention. On April 4, Khan will discuss his book, “An American Family: A Memoir of Hope and Sacrifice.”

Thomas Kapsidelis, a former editor at the Richmond Times-Dispatch, will be the featured speaker at the library of April 24. He will discuss his book, “After Virginia Tech: Guns, Safety, and Healing in the Era of Mass Shootings.”

Both lectures are part of the Carole Weinstein Author Series.