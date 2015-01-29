FILE - A woman fans herself in Madrid, Spain, July 10, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)
Wife of Japanese hostage appeals for his release

By MARI YAMAGUCHI
 
TOKYO (AP) — The wife of Japanese hostage Kenji Goto has made her first public appeal for her husband’s life.

Rinko Jogo also revealed that she has exchanged several emails with his captors, and in the past 20 hours received one which appeared to be their final demand.

“I fear that this is the last chance for my husband and we now have only a few hours left,” she said in the appeal, released Thursday through the Rory Peck Trust, a London-based organization for freelance journalists.

A deadline purportedly set by Islamic State militants passed late Thursday, but there was no immediate word on the fate of Goto, a freelance journalist, or of a fellow hostage, a Jordanian pilot.

She urged the Japanese and Jordanian governments to finalize a deal in which an al-Qaida prisoner on death row in Jordan would be released in exchange for their lives.

“I beg the Jordanian and Japanese governments to understand that the fates of both men are in their hands,” she said.

Another Japanese hostage, Haruna Yukawa, reportedly was killed by the Islamic State militants.

Jogo said she had not spoken out previously because she was trying to protect the couple’s two young children from media attention.