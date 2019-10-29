U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
Correction: Amusement Park Ride-Naming Lawsuit story

 
BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — In a story Oct. 28 about a legal fight over the name of an amusement ride at Silver Dollar City in Missouri, The Associated Press reported erroneously that a California man had sued the amusement park. Silver Dollar City sued the man, Scott D’Avanzo, after his attorney sent a letter to the park requesting that the “Mystic River Falls” name be changed.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Silver Dollar City in legal fight with California man over attraction

A California man who once turned his garage into a haunted house is seeking to stop a Missouri amusement park from naming its water ride the “Mystic River Falls” because he alleges it’s too close to the “Mystic Motel” name he dubbed his own attraction

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — A California man who once turned his garage into a haunted house is seeking to stop a Missouri amusement park from naming its water ride the “Mystic River Falls” because he alleges it’s too close to the “Mystic Motel” name he dubbed his own attraction.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Scott D’Avanzo’s lawyer sent a letter to Silver Dollar City arguing it should change the name of the ride that opens next summer to avoid confusion and unfair competition.

Silver Dollar City sued in response, saying in court documents filed this month that it doesn’t believe its multi-million-dollar ride will be mistaken for the haunted house D’Avanzo created in 2013 at his Orange County home.

The lawsuit says D’Avanzo’s haunted house is no longer operational. But D’Avanzo said Tuesday “Mystic Motel” is not operating this year because of flood damage at the home.

___

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com