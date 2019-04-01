FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Company announces 318 to be laid off from call center

 
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A company has announced it will lay off 318 people from its North Carolina call center.

WITN in Greenville reports Concentrix CVG, formerly Convergys, says the workers will be laid off from its Greenville facility on May 21.

The company told state officials that one of its client programs there was permanently closing.

Concentrix says impacted employees will be given positions at other programs at their Greenville facility if they are willing and able to meet the requirements.

