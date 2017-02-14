Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Man pleads guilty in meth lab explosion at Bozeman hotel

 
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A 43-year-old man has pleaded guilty to a drug charge filed after he caused a meth lab explosion at a Bozeman hotel in June 2015.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports (bit.ly/2lGcq3m) Matthew Robert Bendz pleaded guilty Monday to felony criminal production of dangerous drugs. Under a plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend that Bendz receive an 8-year suspended sentence and that he take part in treatment court.

His sentencing is set for March 27. Bendz has been jailed since his arrest last August.

Bendz suffered injuries to his arms, face and eyes in the explosion. He was treated in Salt Lake City for his injuries, which included a chemical burn to his face.

Information from: Bozeman Daily Chronicle, http://www.bozemandailychronicle.com