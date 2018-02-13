Lawsuit: Sexual misconduct culture among Kansas police

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
PITTSBURG, Kan. (AP) — A woman in southeast Kansas has accused a city, its police chief and a former police officer of failing to protect her from a sexual assault.

The lawsuit filed Monday alleges the city of Pittsburg tolerated an atmosphere of sexual misconduct and undue familiarity within its police department, the Wichita Eagle reported.

The lawsuit alleged that former officer Jesse Edward Loren Davis, 22, arrested the woman Aug. 26 after a domestic disturbance and asked her to flash him and allow him to inappropriately touch her while in his car. The woman alleged she felt coerced and agreed to his advances out of fear.

There was no recording device on Davis’ uniform or in his car, but the woman’s friend who had been connected through Facebook Messenger heard the exchange through the woman’s phone that was placed on Davis’ passenger seat, the lawsuit stated.

The lawsuit also alleged Davis patrolled the city and transported detainees despite not being fully certified through the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Academy.

Davis has been arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery and official misconduct.

Former police officers have repeatedly reported instances of sexual harassment and discrimination, but the city has allowed the behavior to go unchecked, according to the lawsuit. A former employee of the police department once alleged that her superior used his status within the department gain sexual advantage over her, the lawsuit stated.

City officials declined to comment on the lawsuit but said their priority is the safety and well-being of the citizens.

___

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com