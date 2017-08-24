Ex-constable gets probation for shooting parking scofflaw

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A former Pennsylvania constable will serve two years on probation after pleading no contest to charges he shot and partially paralyzed a man wanted for unpaid parking tickets.

The Allentown Morning Call reports (http://bit.ly/2w1Nlns ) 59-year-old Howard Altemos pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person.

Kevin McCullers sustained a single gunshot wound and was paralyzed from the waist down in the 2014 shooting in Whitehall Township.

Prosecutors alleged Altemos shot McCullers while attempting to arrest him for failing to appear in court for traffic violations.

Altemos has said he fired as McCullers backed his car away after using it to pin him against a wall.

His attorney Earl Supplee said Thursday he can’t comment due to an ongoing federal civil suit McCullers filed over the shooting.

___

Information from: The Morning Call, http://www.mcall.com