Police say Millcreek man assaulted child, shot at neighbor

 
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Authorities say a suburban Salt Lake man punched a child riding a bicycle, opened fire on the child’s father and then barricaded himself in his home.

Authorities say a 61-year-old Millcreek man became angry Sunday afternoon over noise from children riding dirt bikes.

Unified police say a confrontation arose and the man allegedly punched a 6-year-old boy in the head numerous times.

Police say the boy was not seriously injured.

According to investigators, the boy’s father confronted the suspect who then fired several rounds from a handgun and fled to his home.

Police say no one was injured.

A SWAT team spent several hours negotiating with the suspect who surrendered without incident.

His identity has not been released.

He was booked on several charges including child abuse and aggravated assault.

Information from: Deseret News, http://www.deseretnews.com