Man found guilty of murder for shooting intruder in shower

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Man found guilty of murder for shooting intruder in shower

 
Share

BELFAIR, Wash. (AP) — A Belfair man charged with shooting an intruder found showering in a building on his property has been found guilty of second-degree murder by a Mason County Superior Court jury.

The Kitsap Sun reports the jury found 62-year-old Bruce Fanning guilty Thursday in the death of 31-year-old Nathaniel Rosa of Bothell.

Fanning’s lawyer said Fanning’s mental state, including a below-average IQ and an anxiety disorder, prevented Fanning from being able to form an intent to kill Rosa.

Woodrow also said Fanning acted in self-defense, claiming when Fanning confronted Rosa, Rosa said, “I’ll kill you.”

Fanning called 911 on April 1, 2017, to report the shooting. Prosecutors said Rosa had been drinking alcohol and walking in the cold and may have believed he was returning to a nearby friend’s house.

Prosecutors say after the initial conformation Fanning left, then returned with a gun and shot Rosa three times.

___

Information from: Kitsap Sun, http://www.kitsapsun.com/