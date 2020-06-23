Ex-FBI agent accused of storing top-secret documents at home

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Ex-FBI agent accused of storing top-secret documents at home

 
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — A former FBI special agent has been charged with stealing sensitive government documents and keeping them in his home, according to U.S. District Court documents unsealed Tuesday in Chicago.

Yen Cham Yung, who was arrested this week in Colorado, worked in the FBI field office in Chicago for years investigating organized crime, according to prosecutors.

Court documents allege that the documents contained information about undercover informants, surveillance of gang activity and email threads among FBI supervisors directing investigations of organized crime.

The complaint also alleges Yung, 57, violated national security protocols by keeping a copy of a memorandum of understanding between the CIA and FBI “regarding the activities of those agencies overseas and domestically.” The charges do not suggest Yung sold or disseminated any of the information.

Federal officials became aware of Yung’s alleged transgressions after his wife filed an order of protection against him and discovered the materials last August in their Colorado Springs home.

The FBI searched Yang’s home and other locations and found dozens of digital storage devices.

Yung joined the FBI in 1996 and worked in field offices in Chicago, Hawaii, Washington, D.C., and Indonesia, according to court documents. He received top security clearance while serving as an FBI liaison to the Defense Department’s Northern Command in Colorado Springs. Yung retired in 2016, authorities say.

Court documents do not show if Yung has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.