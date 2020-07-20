Texas passes 4,000 deaths, but Houston sees rates steady

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Texas passes 4,000 deaths, but Houston sees rates steady

By PAUL J. WEBER
 
Share

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas surpassed 4,000 deaths in the coronavirus pandemic Monday but officials in Houston, one of the hardest-hit cities in the U.S., say they are cautiously optimistic about recent trends following weeks of alarming surges at hospitals.

Texas reported more than 7,400 confirmed new cases and at least 62 new deaths. The virus continues taking a particularly hard toll along the Texas-Mexico border: Hidalgo County has reported more than 140 deaths over the past week, and the county judge on Monday signed a shelter-at-home order.

The new order, which goes into effect Wednesday, sets a curfew, limits travel and gatherings and recommends all nonessential businesses cease any activity that can’t be provided at curbside or by takeout.

“This action will help us do the right thing to save and protect each other from this deadly disease by sheltering at home,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez.

Other news
In this Handout photo released by Sri Lanka President's office shows, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickermesinghe shakes hand with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron during a meeting in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, July 28, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron held discussions with his Sri Lankan counterpart on an open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region and other areas such as politics, maritime activities and climate change in a first-ever visit by a French leader to the Indian Ocean island nation. (Sri Lanka President's office via AP)
French President Macron visits his counterpart in Sri Lanka
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Fresh charges tie Trump even more closely to coverup effort. That could deepen his legal woes
United States' Megan Rapinoe looks over the pitch before the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023.According to a count being kept by Outsports, a website that covers the LGBTQ sports community, there are at least 95 out members of the LGBTQ community competing in this year's tournament. (AP Photo/Rafaela Pontes)
LGBTQ+ community proud and visible at Women’s World Cup

In nearby Starr County, where the Department of Defense had sent one of five teams of Navy doctors to help the only hospital, County Judge Eloy Vera said they were considering creating an ethics committee to discuss rationing hospital resources.

“It sounds cold, and I hate to think that we would even have to do it, but we need to at least consider what chances a patient has of surviving,” Vera said.

But in Houston, officials say they are seeing signs of optimism. Dr. David Persse, Houston’s health authority, said during a news conference that the positivity rate for COVID-19 testing has slightly dipped in recent days and the number of people requiring hospitalization “seems to have tapered off a bit.”

The positivity rate was at 24.5% on Friday, slightly down from a high of 25.9% earlier this month, Persse said, adding that the positivity rate was still “very high.”

Persse said some of the reasons why hospitalizations might have leveled off recently include hospitals doing a better job of treating patients and the length of time people are staying at medical facilities is getting shorter.

“I think this is good news. This is no reason for us to take our foot off the brake, however,” Persse said. “That’s probably my biggest fear. My fear is that anytime there’s good news, I don’t want people misinterpreting that we’re winning the battle. Right now, we’re kind of at a stalemate. If we want to win this battle, we need to keep doing everything that we do that we know works: wear the mask, no large gatherings, wash your hands, etc. Those things work.”

The economic toll of the virus on Texas also sharpened into focus a little more Monday as the state’s budget forecast plummeted to a projected $4.6 billion shortfall, less than a year after state officials had expected a surplus.

Republican Comptroller Glenn Hegar said the forecast remains highly uncertain and depends on whether the outbreak continues to spread in Texas. “Consumers and businesses must be confident the virus is controlled before economic output, employment and revenues return to pre-pandemic levels,” Hegar said.

____

Associated Press writer Juan A. Lozano in Houston contributed to this report.