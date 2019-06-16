FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Investigation: ResCare clients miss 3,700 doses of medicine

 
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — An investigation into ResCare’s South Charleston agency supervising people with intellectual disabilities has found that eight clients missed 3,700 doses of medicine in a time period of just over three months.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that results of the investigation led the state to issue an administrative order in early June that bans admissions and cuts ResCare’s client cap from 46 to 23, beginning in September. After eight months of compliance, the agency could return to its current volume.

Along with the medication lapses, the state Office of Health Facility Licensure and Certification’s investigation found neglect not being reported, medical tests not being performed, and clients’ weights and blood pressures not being recorded.

ResCare spokesman Barnard Baker said in a statement the company is working on a corrective plan.

“Situations like these are not reflective of our expectations for the care and service our teams in West Virginia provide on a daily basis,” he said. “We strive for zero safety incidents and work hard to protect and monitor the complex individuals we serve.”

Jeremiah Underhill, legal director for Disability Rights of West Virginia, a client protection and advocacy group, said ResCare doesn’t necessarily perform worse than other care providers. It does, however, provide care to the lion’s share of the market. The newspaper reports that of 3,158 people with special needs in the state who are provided care by companies, ResCare supervises 1,250 of them.

___

Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.