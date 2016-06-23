Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Atlantic City sells $1.7M worth of property in auction

 
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City has sold $1.7 million worth of property as it faces a deadline to get its finances in order by the end of the year or face a state takeover.

The sales took place Thursday at an auction that drew more than 100 people.

The biggest sale was $660,000 for properties in the South Inlet neighborhood, several of which front a boardwalk that’s being rebuilt.

The second biggest item featured a city block that sold for $300,000. That property went to Tim Boland, who runs B&B Parking and plans to open a lot there, at least temporarily.

Sixteen of the 61 property packages didn’t draw any bids. Most of them were put together at the end and were sold for $30,000.