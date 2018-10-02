Montana man gets 20 years in connection to body buried

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man convicted of evidence tampering in connection with a man’s body that was found in a shallow grave north of Billings was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The Billings Gazette reports 38-year-old William Hoffert III was sentenced Monday after he pleaded guilty in June to removing blood-stained items and burying the body of 33-year-old Rory Wanner.

Wanner died in June 2017 but his body was found about a month later on a property near Roundup. The autopsy was inconclusive. Prosecutors say a fight occurred before Wanner’s death.

Three men were charged with tampering evidence in the case. Michael Leclair was sentenced last month to 10 years in prison.

Tyler Crawford has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

