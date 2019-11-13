Psychiatrists conflict over rehabilitation for teen shooter

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Psychiatrists conflict over rehabilitation for teen shooter

By JEFFREY COLLINS
 
Share

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A teen who killed his father at home before fatally shooting a first-grader on a South Carolina elementary school playground is either a traumatized son who can be rehabilitated or a dangerous and pathological liar with no remorse, according to the conflicting testimony of several mental health professionals Wednesday.

Judge Lawton McIntosh heard both sides during a special hearing to determine a sentence for 17-year-old Jesse Osborne. The sentence will range from 30 years to life in prison.

Osborne had just turned 14 when he took a gun from his father’s nightstand, shooting his dad three times in the head as he napped in a recliner at their Anderson County home in September 2016.

The teen then stole his father’s pickup truck and drove 3 miles (5 kilometers) to Townville Elementary School, which he had attended as a child. Osborne crashed the truck into a fence and fired several shots, killing 6-year-old Jacob Hall and causing minor injuries to two other students and a teacher.

Other news
FILE - Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Andy Isabella warms up for the team's NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Dec. 24, 2022, in Baltimore. The Buffalo Bills continued an offseason trend of stockpiling speedy receivers by signing Isabella on Friday, July 28. Having yet to play up to expectations during his first four NFL seasons, the 26-year-old Isabella gets a chance for a fresh start working in a Josh Allen-led offense in Buffalo. The signing came three days after he was released by the Ravens. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Bills continue adding speed to their offense by signing receiver Andy Isabella
FILE - Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, second from left, Bronny James, center, and Bryce James stand during a ceremony honoring LeBron James as the NBA's all-time leading scorer, before the Lakers' basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 9, 2023, in Los Angeles. Bronny James was hospitalized in stable condition Tuesday, July 25, 2023, a day after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at the University of Southern California, a family spokesman said. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
USC still preparing for a European tour as Bronny James recovers at home after cardiac arrest
FILE - Scenes from a drag show at the Montana Capitol held in protest to a slate of bills aimed at how trans Montanans live, April 13, 2023, in Helena, Mont. A federal judge in Montana on Friday, July 28, temporarily blocked a new law that puts restrictions on drag performances just days before thousands of people are expected to attend Montana Pride's 30th anniversary celebration in Helena. (Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP, File)
Montana judge temporarily lifts ban on drag performances ahead of major Pride event

McIntosh isn’t only considering whether Osborne can be rehabilitated. The judge also will hear testimony this week about the teen’s home and family, the circumstances of the crime and Osborne’s maturity.

Osborne’s half-brother testified Wednesday that Jesse Osborne’s father drank every day, withheld food from his son as punishment and when he got mad at him would make him pull down his pants and grab a stick, belt or whatever he could find.

“He would just start wailing on Jesse. I could hear the screams throughout the house,” Ryan Brock said.

Jesse Osborne pleaded guilty to two counts of murder after a different judge ruled he could be tried as an adult.

The hearing is required under a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that life sentences for juveniles can’t be mandatory and arbitrary. Prosecutors have asked for a life sentence, saying Osborne studied and was obsessed by the notoriety of school shooters in Columbine, Colorado, and Sandy Hook, Connecticut. They said he bragged about planning to kill dozens of school kids.

Two psychiatrists testified for the prosecution that Osborne is dangerous. One of them, James Ballenger, said that on several occasions he felt chills when talking to the teen and reviewing his case.

Ballenger said he was particularly disturbed by Osborne’s response to a deputy investigating why he had brought a hatchet to his middle school several months before the shooting.

Osborne told the officer, “I’m going to do Columbine better.”

The deputy told Osborne’s parents that he thought their son was going to kill one of them, Ballenger said.

“I can’t say that without a shudder going down my spine today,” he said.

Ballenger said he also was shocked when Osborne recounted pulling wings off crickets so they would be helpless as ants attacked; shooting dogs with a pellet gun, and throwing frogs against concrete.

Ballenger said Osborne’s attempt to be polite and helpful during the police interviews was a façade. He said the teen has told psychiatrists he still daydreams about killing people even though the feelings he got shooting his father and at the children didn’t match what he expected.

In February 2018, Ballenger testified that Osborne should be tried as an adult because the teen had a rare combination of no remorse and no understanding of the consequences of what he did, even once saying he did the first-grader a favor by killing him. He said nothing has changed his mind.

“I’m even more pessimistic” now, Ballenger said Wednesday.

Earlier Wednesday, psychologist Ernest Martin, who works at the jail where Osborne is being held, said the teen didn’t realize the consequences of his actions and could be rehabilitated.

Martin said Osborne was traumatized from years of bullying and abuse by his father, was depressed, and showed remorse for the killings.

Another defense psychiatrist, Albert Gordon Teichner, testified that Osborne cannot process emotions.

But Teichner said it’s important to remember that Osborne’s brain, like that of all teens, is still developing, meaning that he could change. He already has responded to the treatment he has received in jail since his arrest, Teichner said.

“He’s a very disturbed child, absolutely,” Teichner said. “This is a boy, no offense to Jesse — he’s strange, odd — just meeting with him on first glance you can tell something is wrong with him.”

More defense experts are likely to testify later in the hearing.

___

Follow Jeffrey Collins on Twitter at https://twitter.com/JSCollinsAP .

___

This first paragraph of this story has been edited to correct that several mental health professionals testified, not just two.