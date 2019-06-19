FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit by the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Catcher Contreras hit in the head
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Bill directing immigration holds advances in North Carolina

By GARY D. ROBERTSON
 
Share

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Amid accusations of extreme ideology and racism, North Carolina Republican lawmakers advanced a bill Wednesday that would force sheriffs to recognize federal requests to hold jail inmates who may be in the country illegally.

Nearly all of the state’s 100 county sheriffs voluntarily comply with Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainers upon people charged with state crimes. Those documents aren’t actual criminal arrest warrants, but if accepted, give ICE up to 48 hours to pick up suspects.

But several recently elected black Democratic county sheriffs — most from metropolitan areas — have refused to comply, saying it diverts resources and doesn’t promote community safety. Some ran last year on ending voluntary cooperation with ICE.

The bill language that passed the Senate Judiciary Committee has been eased somewhat from what the full House passed in April. Instead of sheriffs having to comply with detainers unilaterally, the latest edition requires a judge or magistrate to issue an order to hold the inmate.

Other news
The sun sets next to the European Central Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, July 24, 2023. The European Central Bank is set to raise interest rates again Thursday. Economists are saying it could be the last hike in a rapid-fire series that started a year ago. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Germany used to be the world’s export powerhouse. Now, it’s not growing. What happened?
This UGC photo made available by a source wishing to remain anonymous shows Chinese rights lawyer Lu Siwei on a road, at an undisclosed location, around 300 kilometers (186 miles) north of Vientiane, Laos, Thursday, July 27, 2023, as he headed south to the border with Thailand. Lu, stripped of his license for taking on sensitive cases, has been arrested in the Southeast Asian country of Laos, with activists and family members worried he will be deported back to China where he could face prison time.(Anonymous Source via AP)
A rights lawyer who was fleeing China has been arrested in neighboring Laos
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Lauren James fires England to a 1-0 win over Denmark at the Women’s World Cup

But it still sends the message that sheriffs must cooperate. The bill also demands that no matter how minor a suspect’s alleged crime is, sheriffs must check the records of anyone jailed to see if they are sought by federal immigrant agents. Sheriffs who don’t comply would be removed from office, even though they are elected by county residents.

“Nobody’s threatening sheriffs,” said GOP Sen. Chuck Edwards of Henderson County, who is helping shepherd the bill, but “we feel like there should be a consequence for not going one step further and asking if there is any reason to detain this person further.”

Three sheriffs who don’t comply held a news conference before the committee meeting and accused Republican lawmakers of unfairly targeting them. According to Sheriff Garry McFadden of Mecklenburg County, the state’s largest county, legislators have been using “code words” like “urban sheriffs” and “sanctuary sheriffs” to highlight their partisan and racial makeup.

The bill represents a “clear agenda against the newly elected African American sheriffs, to erode the powers of the sheriff’s office that we individually hold,” McFadden said. He later told committee members that their comments about duly elected sheriffs are “disrespectful. And I can’t sit back and watch that.”

Other opponents say due process problems remain that make the bill unconstitutional because the suspects would be held without a warrant even after meeting other release terms. The judge or magistrate would issue the order simply if the official determines the prisoner is the same person subject to a detainer.

The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association, representing all sheriffs, initially opposed the House version but reversed course last week with the Senate language.

Bill proponents have highlighted a Mecklenburg County case to support the necessity for the bill. A suspect arrested twice on local charges last month related to domestic violence was released, only to be arrested by ICE soon after. But advocates for immigrants and their allies said the measure will discourage victims of crime who are in the country unlawfully from alerting law enforcement for fear they also will end up getting arrested and deported.

“How many victims of domestic violence will never come forward if we pass this?” asked Democratic Sen. Natasha Marcus of Mecklenburg County. “If you listen to the experts who work in this field, they will tell you hundreds.”

The debate got testier before the committee’s voice vote. Bill co-sponsor Rep. Destin Hall of Caldwell County blamed sheriffs’ unwillingness to cooperate with ICE the result of “simply extremist left-wing ideology that says we should have open borders.” A Wake County woman who through a translator told the committee she was living in the country unlawfully called the bill “racist and unconstitutional.”

Two other spectators in the committee opposed to the bill were led out of the meeting room by legislative workers just before the voice vote. They had started yelling at Rep. Brenden Jones of Columbus County after the Republican said the legislation is “going to make these guys do what’s right to protect the citizens of North Carolina.”

The bill next goes to another Senate committee before heading to the floor. Any final legislation approved would be sent to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, whose office has said he had concerns with the House version. Immigrant and civil rights groups have urged Cooper to promise to veto the measure.