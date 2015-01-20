Ecuadoran man on Texas death row loses Supreme Court appeal

FILE - A woman fans herself in Madrid, Spain, July 10, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Ecuadoran man on Texas death row loses Supreme Court appeal

 
HOUSTON (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has turned down an appeal from a man convicted and sent to Texas death row for the fatal shootings five years ago of his estranged wife and her 15-year-old daughter.

The high court made no comment Tuesday rejecting the appeal from 44-year-old Jaime Piero Cole, who’s identified in prison records as a native of Ecuador. Justices rejected Cole’s automatic appeal following his conviction and death sentence. A similar appeal was turned down last year by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals.

Cole was condemned in 2011 for the slayings of 31-year-old Melissa Cole and her daughter Alecia Castillo. Both were shot repeatedly at their Houston apartment. Cole drove off with the couple’s 2-year-old son and was arrested about 50 miles away in Wharton.