Ecuadoran man on Texas death row loses Supreme Court appeal

HOUSTON (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has turned down an appeal from a man convicted and sent to Texas death row for the fatal shootings five years ago of his estranged wife and her 15-year-old daughter.

The high court made no comment Tuesday rejecting the appeal from 44-year-old Jaime Piero Cole, who’s identified in prison records as a native of Ecuador. Justices rejected Cole’s automatic appeal following his conviction and death sentence. A similar appeal was turned down last year by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals.

Cole was condemned in 2011 for the slayings of 31-year-old Melissa Cole and her daughter Alecia Castillo. Both were shot repeatedly at their Houston apartment. Cole drove off with the couple’s 2-year-old son and was arrested about 50 miles away in Wharton.