FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Slain man wouldn’t have been charged in activist’s killing

By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH
 
Share

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 20-year-old man who was slain after fatally shooting a community activist with a criminal record wouldn’t have faced charges, a prosecutor announced Wednesday.

Boone County prosecuting attorney Dan Knight said in a letter that the investigation showed that Ahmonta Harris — who frequently attended community meetings where he urged youths to stay away from violence — was shot in November after breaking into 20-year-old Deonte Gainwell’s home and trying to rob him.

According to the letter, Gainwell said he suspected Harris got into his bedroom through an open window. Gainwell told law enforcement he awoke to find Harris standing over him and pointing a gun equipped with a laser pointer. Gainwell said Harris demanded money and slid back the slide on his gun when Gainwell said he didn’t have any. Knight says that’s when Gainwell killed Harris, an explanation that Harris’ family and friends have rejected.

Before Gainwell was found shot to death last week in north Columbia, he defended himself on Facebook, saying Harris “shouldn’t have been in my momma’s house” and that he was found dead with “gloves on, blacked out outfit and a mask and gun next to his body.”

Other news
France's Wendie Renard, left, shoots the ball next to Jamaica's Jody Brown during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Renard a doubtful starter ahead of France’s important Women’s World Cup match against Brazil
With the headquarters of the ruling party burning in the back, supporters of mutinous soldiers demonstrate in Niamey, Niger, Thursday, July 27 2023. Governing bodies in Africa condemned what they characterized as a coup attempt Wednesday against Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum, after members of the presidential guard declared they had seized power in a coup over the West African country's deteriorating security situation. (AP Photo/Fatahoulaye Hassane Midou)
No clarity about who’s in charge in Niger, 2 days after mutinous soldiers ousted the president
Philippines' Sarina Bolden, right, competes for the ball with New Zealand's C.J. Bott during the Women's World Cup Group A soccer match between New Zealand and the Philippines in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Several stars at the Women’s World Cup honed their skills with US collegiate teams

Knight offered a similar description in his letter, writing that deputies found that Harris was wearing a cloth mask around his neck that partially covered his face and head, as well as a hooded sweat shirt and gloves. Wet shoe smears were found on the side of the home, indicating that someone had scaled the building to get to the roof and gain access to Gainwell’s room, the letter said.

The investigation found no evidence that the men knew each other and dismissed reports that Harris went to Gainwell’s residence to sell concert tickets. The letter said Gainwell’s name wasn’t among those listed as a ticket buyer in a note on Harris’ phone.

King said in the letter that it is “important for citizens to clearly understand the circumstances of this shooting and why Gainwell acted lawfully in shooting Harris.”

Police spokesman Jeff Pitts said the investigation is ongoing and that there have been no arrests in Gainwell’s death. He said “police are looking at all the different avenues and if a link does come up, they will look into that further.” He said he couldn’t comment further about the case and whether Gainwell’s death is believed to be retaliatory.

Harris had past convictions for assault and property damage. Harris also was known for organizing an event dubbed the “Fireworks War” in which people battled with roman candles and whatever else they stockpiled before the Fourth of July holiday. Harris described the event as a way to bring people together, but law enforcement decried it as dangerous.

Gainwell’s death isn’t the only instance of violence to follow Harris’ death. Gunfire erupted during the funeral for Harris. Prosecutors have charged an 18-year-old with unlawful use of a weapon in the incident.