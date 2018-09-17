FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

New euro notes feature improved anti-counterfeit holograms

 
Share

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — New versions of the 100- and 200-euro banknotes have updated anti-counterfeiting features and a slimmer size that should make them easier to fit into wallets and purses.

The new notes, shown off Monday by the European Central Bank, are now the same width as the 50-euro note so that they will be less likely to stick out and become worn. The notes also have an improved “satellite” hologram that shows small euro symbols moving around the number when the bill is held up and tilted.

ECB executive board member Yves Mersch said at the unveiling that more than a million cash machines would need to be adjusted before the new notes go into circulation May 28 in the 19 countries that use the shared currency.

He said that European citizens “remain attached” to the use of cash despite increasing acceptance of electronic means of payment. He described banknotes as “the most inclusive payment method” since they do not require special equipment and are equally available to the elderly, handicapped and minors.