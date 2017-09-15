FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
June death of woman in Oklahoma Walmart ruled accidental

 
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. (AP) — An autopsy says a woman found dead in the restroom of an Oklahoma Walmart three days after she was seen on store video entering the room, died of an irregular heartbeat due to difluoroethane toxicity.

The state medical examiner’s office ruled the death of 29-year-old Katherine Caraway of Tulsa at the store in Sand Springs as accidental.

Difluoroethane is found in air dusters, such as those used to clean computer keyboards. The report says empty cans of an air duster were found in Caraway’s car.

Police Capt. Todd Enzbrenner says it’s believed Caraway was “huffing,” by inhaling the spray from air dusters.

Police say Caraway entered the room June 23 and employees put an out-of-order sign on the door after finding it locked and assuming something needed repair.

Her body was found June 26.