FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

St. Paul man charged with racially motivated assault

 
Share

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A St. Paul man is accused of a racially motivated assault on a Metropolitan State University employee.

Fifty-nine-year-old Steven Parker was charged Friday with third-degree assault for an attack that court documents say was sparked by the victim’s “actual or perceived race, color, or religion.”

It’s the first time the Ramsey County attorney’s office has charged someone with bias-motivated assault since the Minnesota Legislature created an enhanced penalty provision in 2016 for felony assaults.

The complaint says the 55-year-old university employee, who sustained broken bones to his face, identified Parker from a photo line-up,

Parker also was charged with simple robbery in connection with an earlier incident in which he allegedly made racist comments to a Walgreens manager who accused Parker of shoplifting.

Jail records do not list an attorney for Parker.