FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Hospital ordered to pay $400K in do-not-resuscitate lawsuit

 
Share

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana hospital has been ordered to pay more than $400,000 in damages to the estate of a man after jurors found the hospital, on two consecutive days, violated the man’s wishes not to be resuscitated.

A jury on Thursday found St. Peter’s Health in Helena and Dr. Virginia Lee Harrison negligent for violating Rodney Knoepfle’s patient rights. Jurors awarded $209,000 in damages for medical costs and $200,000 for mental and physical pain and suffering, the Independent Record report ed.

St. Peter’s spokeswoman Andrea Groom said Friday the hospital does not comment on legal matters.

Knoepfle filed the lawsuit after medical teams performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on him on March 21, 2016, and, despite confirming his do-not-resuscitate order, the next day used ventilation and adrenaline after he became unresponsive with a very low heart rate.

Other news
FILE - Colorado coach Deion Sanders, left, leads longtime supporter Peggy Coppom to kick the football before the team's spring practice NCAA college football game April 22, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. Coppom, 98, said she's excited about Colorado's return to the Big 12 in 2024. She has attended Colorado football games since 1940. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Big 12 not quite the same, but it feels like home to a 98-year-old Colorado fan
AfD co-leaders Tino Chrupalla, left, and Alice Weidel arrive at the Alternative for Germany, or AfD, federal party conference at the Magdeburg Messe, Germany, Friday, July 28, 2023. The 10-year-old AfD gathered in the eastern city of Magdeburg for a convention stretching over the next two weekends at which it plans to choose candidates and set its policy platform for next June's European Parliament election. (Carsten Koall/dpa via AP)
German far-right leader urges conservatives to break down ‘firewall’ against his party
Shiite Muslims beat their chests to show their grief during a procession marking Ashoura in Peshawar, Pakistan, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Ashoura, marks the tenth day of the Muslim month of Muharram, to commemorate the Battle of Karbala when Imam Hussein, a grandson of Prophet Muhammad, was killed in the 7th century. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)
Millions of Shiite Muslims across the world commemorate the mourning day of Ashoura

His wishes not to be resuscitated were included in his patient chart, had been expressed verbally to his doctors and he wore a blue wristband indicating he did not wish to be resuscitated or intubated, the complaint states.

After the second resuscitation, Harrison wrote in Knoepfle’s chart that he and his wife “DO NOT WANT INTUBATION or CPR again” but would want treatment up to that point.

Knoepfle had a pacemaker implanted and was released to a nursing home on April 1, 2016.

He died in March 2018 at age 69. His wife, Cheryl O’Donnell, continued the case.

___

Information from: Independent Record, http://www.helenair.com