Camden Station opening after replacement project

BALTIMORE (AP) — The new Camden Station will be opening in Baltimore after a $7 million replacement project.

Maryland Stadium Authority and state transportation officials will join together to mark the occasion on Thursday.

Officials say the newly completed facility will provide an improved transit experience for MARC Train and Light RailLink riders.

The event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony. After that, the station will be open to the public.

It is the stop near Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The original Camden Station was built in 1856. It is one of the oldest continuously operated transportation terminals in the nation.