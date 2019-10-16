Hawaii lawyer adds to claims about prosecutor who shoved him

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Hawaii lawyer adds to claims about prosecutor who shoved him

 
Share

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii attorney has made additional claims of misconduct against a prosecutor who shoved him in a courthouse altercation, according to court records.

Lawyer Myles Breiner said Honolulu Deputy Prosecutor Emlyn Higa attempted to have a relationship with a witness in two cases he was prosecuting, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Tuesday.

Breiner’s filing said Higa also drafted legal documents for the woman’s civil case while he was a Maui deputy prosecutor, visited her home at night while intoxicated, and assaulted her adult son.

Higa denied the claims by the defense attorney and called them “as distressing, confusing and disheartening to me as they are false.”

Other news
Park guests stroll past the statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Friday, July 14, 2023, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Disney is asking a Florida judge to toss out a lawsuit filed by Gov. Ron DeSantis' appointees to Disney World's governing district. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Judge refuses to dismiss lawsuit against Disney’s efforts to neutralize governing district takeover
An Augusta University campus map sits off Laney Walker Boulevard on June 27,j 2023. Georgia’s attorney general says a plan to take over Augusta University’s hospitals complies with state law and may proceed. Marietta-based Wellstar Health System wants to take over Augusta University Medical Center and the neighboring Children’s Hospital of Georgia, as well as the rights to build a 100-bed hospital in Columbia County. (Katie Goodale /The Augusta Chronicle via AP)
Legal approval puts takeover of Augusta University hospitals a step closer
Germany's Noma Noha Akugue celebrates after defeating Russia's Diana Shnaider in the women's singles semifinal at the WTA tennis tournament at Rothenbaum Tennis Stadium, Hamburg, Germany, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Frank Molter/dpa via AP)
German teenager Noma Noha Akugue reaches WTA final in Hamburg on 1st time in main draw

A judge’s three-year injunction issued Oct. 8 prohibits Higa from contacting, threatening or harassing Breiner after Higa shoved Breiner in Honolulu’s First Circuit Court building Sept. 18.

The order prohibits Higa from visiting Breiner’s home or office, but does not prevent Higa from handling criminal cases involving Breiner’s clients.

The document filed in state Circuit Court Friday is part of Breiner’s attempt to disqualify Higa from prosecuting one of his clients for attempted murder.

Circuit Judge Paul B.K. Wong is the presiding judge in the attempted murder case. Wong heard arguments Sept. 26 on Breiner’s request to disqualify Higa, but has yet to rule.

The woman on which Breiner’s filing is focused was named in a December 2016 Maui Police Department report in which the woman’s son said Higa went to her home at 2:45 a.m. and kicked, punched and choked the son.

No assault charge was filed against Higa. The Maui police said it forwarded the case to the prosecuting attorney’s office, which said it never received the report.

___

Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com