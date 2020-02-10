Driver dies after collision on I-80 in eastern Nebraska

GRETNA, Neb. (AP) — A driver was fatally injured and his passenger hospitalized after a collision on Interstate 80 in eastern Nebraska’s Sarpy County.

The crash occurred around 8:15 p.m. Sunday near the Highway 370 westbound entrance ramp, east of Gretna.

An investigation indicates a car driven by Kenisha Prentice, 25, of Omaha, hit the rear of a car driving by Nabil Shokai, 67, of Lincoln.

Shokai was pronounced dead at a hospital, the sheriff’s office said. A passenger, Kalul Bor, 74, was in critical condition.

Prentice and three passengers in her car were treated for minor injuries.

The collision is being investigated.