Man charged in home invasion that left accomplice dead

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Man charged in home invasion that left accomplice dead

 
Share

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (AP) — Murder charges were filed Tuesday against a Tennessee man accused of breaking into a suburban Chicago home with an accomplice who was fatally shot by the homeowner.

Bradley Finnan, 39, of Chattanooga is being held without bond on murder and home invasion charges for the alleged attack Saturday that left Larry Brodacz, 58, of Buffalo Grove, Illinois, dead.

Cook County prosecutors told a judge that Finnan and Brodacz were armed with a gun when they rang the doorbell of the home in Arlington Heights and pushed their way in during an apparent robbery attempt. Brodacz was fatally shot when he attacked the homeowner with a knife, prosecutors said. Finnan was arrested shortly after fleeing the home.

Following his capture Sunday, Finnan told investigators Brodacz claimed he’d seen $200,000 cash in boxes in the home 20 years ago and believed the money was still there, prosecutors said. Finnan told investigators he knew Brodacz from a car dealership where they both worked.

The homeowner later told investigators he opened the door to the two men expecting to greet landscapers. Prosecutors said that as the homeowner fought Finnan, the other intruder went after the man’s wife and two children, who fled to an upstairs bedroom.

After fighting off Finnan, the homeowner retrieved his own gun and fatally shot Brodacz in the abdomen. Finnan is being held under an Illinois statute that allows murder charges against suspects if they take part in a felony offense that leads to another person’s death.