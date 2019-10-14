Glendale police say 17-year-old boy fatally shot was armed

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have identified a teenage boy who was fatally shot by a Glendale police officer after gunfire erupted at an illegal party.

Police say 17-year-old Levy Isaac Madueno was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday.

The name of the police officer involved in the shooting hasn’t been released.

Investigators say Madueno had a gun that’s been recovered and it’s been confirmed that some rounds were fired from it.

Police responded to reports of multiple shots fired around 2:45 a.m. and found 200 people fleeing the area.

Two people who left on foot after riding in a car that struck an officer haven’t been found. The officer suffered minor injuries.

Investigators say more than 40 rounds of spent shell casings from at least five different weapons were found at the scene.