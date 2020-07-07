Truck driver carrying load of lumber dies in crash

WENTWORTH, N.H. (AP) — A driver carrying a load of lumber on a flatbed truck trailer died after attempting to make a sharp turn and the vehicle rolled over onto its side, the New Hampshire State Police said.

John Hope Jr. 65, of Keene, had just left a lumber yard in Wentworth early Monday, police said. The truck was traveling west on Route 25 as it entered a sharp left curve. It tipped over onto the passenger side and rolled over onto the roof, police said.

Hope was found dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the crash.