Asbestos found in 2nd preschool at University of Montana

 
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — The University of Montana says it has found asbestos contamination in a second preschool facility.

The Missoulian reported Friday that testing found asbestos on surfaces at the Craighead Child Care Facility. University officials say the asbestos levels didn’t pose a health hazard, but the children were moved and the facility was closed for cleaning.

The week before, the university said asbestos was found on surfaces in another preschool. That facility was also closed and the children were moved.

On Thursday, University President Seth Bodnar met with parents whose children attended the first closed daycare facility at their request. He issued an apology on Friday, before the second discovery was announced.

Bodnar said the university is reviewing its practices for asbestos.

Asbestos can lead to cancer and other illnesses

___

Information from: Missoulian, http://www.missoulian.com