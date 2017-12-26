FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Neighbors: teen accused in slayings mowed swastika in grass

 
RESTON, Va. (AP) — Neighbors say a Virginia teen charged in the fatal shooting his girlfriend’s parents say the youth mowed a swastika about 40 feet (12 meters) across into the grass of a community field.

Penny Potter tells The Washington Post that after the incident two months ago, residents of Reston talked to the youth’s parents instead of going to the police.

The 17-year-old has been charged with two counts of murder in the deaths Friday of 48-year-old Scott Fricker and his wife, 43-year-old Buckley Kuhn-Fricker. The youth, who turned the gun on himself, is hospitalized in critical condition.

Family and friends say the couple found a Twitter account they believed to be linked to the youth. Friends say the account retweeted posts praising Hitler and making derogatory comments about Jews.