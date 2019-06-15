FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Mississippi hall of fame adds 5 music and literary figures

 
MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — Five more members have been added to a hall of fame that honors the arts and entertainment in Mississippi.

The Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience announced the additions Thursday of four musicians and one literary figure. Country singer Tammy Wynette of Tremont was lauded as the first lady of country music. Singer and guitarist Bo Diddley helped bridge the blues and rock ‘n’ roll. Pianist and singer Jerry Lee Lewis is one of the last surviving pioneers of rock ‘n’ roll. Margaret Walker Alexander was a poet, novelist and Jackson State University literature professor. John Lee Hooker was a blues guitarist and five-time Grammy Award winner.

The new designees join 23 existing members.

The Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience in Meridian includes exhibits, performance spaces and a recording studio.