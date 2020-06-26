9-month-old found safe after Amber alert issued

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (AP) — A 9-month-old Tennessee girl who was the subject of an Amber alert Friday morning has been found safe, authorities said.

Braelee Rayne Trapp was found hours after authorities issued the alert, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a tweet. More information wasn’t immediately released.

The bureau said she was “forcibly taken” from her home in Lawrence County on Thursday evening by Tony Lynn Lanier Sr.

The 44-year-old suspect was known to the girl’s family, but his exact connection wasn’t clear, authorities said.